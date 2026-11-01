Congress’s battle is against Bharat, Constitution, not BJP or Modi: Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP and Shiv Sena on Sunday put up a united front at a rally in Thane, days after trading accusations over their defeats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accusing the Congress of waging a battle against Bharat and the Constitution.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the rally, titled Loktantra Bachao.

“Today, Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, along with its alliance partners, is taking to the streets to create anarchy. Their battle is not against the BJP, but against Bharat. They are not fighting the NDA or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but are pursuing a devious agenda, with the help of foreign agents, to undermine institutions and the Indian Constitution,” Fadnavis said.

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He said the BJP would not allow anyone to undermine the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar. Attacking the Congress over the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, he said a party that had misused the Constitution had no right to lecture others on democracy.

Fadnavis also accused the Congress of accepting donations from China and other foreign countries, alleging a larger conspiracy to destabilise India. Targeting the Opposition over its criticism of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, he claimed its objections were linked to the deletion of names of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Shinde accused the Congress of using young people to pursue its political agenda and questioned its protests against the Supreme Court. “When Congress took out a morcha against the Supreme Court, was that not against the Constitution? Was this not an attempt to build pressure?” he asked.

He also targeted the Opposition over its predictions that the Modi government would not last beyond April and warnings of unrest similar to that in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

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“The conduct of the Opposition is akin to the saying: either you rule the country or destroy it. This is exactly its mindset,” Shinde said.

The joint rally came after tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the Legislative Council elections for five seats.

BJP and Shiv Sena workers later took out a joint padyatra in Thane.