Congress leader flags delays in SIR in Andheri

Former Congress corporator Mohsin Haider on Wednesday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andheri taluka has “virtually come to a standstill”, citing poor field deployment of Booth Level Officers and warning that the July 29 deadline would pass with many voters out of the list.

In a letter to the Andheri tehsildar on Wednesday, Haider said the sluggish pace of the revision had left many voters, particularly from minority communities, anxious about whether they would be able to complete the exercise before the July 29 deadline.

The door-to-door verification drive, which began on June 30, is being carried out by nearly 10,000 BLOs in Mumbai, including around 7,000 BMC employees and 3,000 school teachers. However, the exercise has been hit by heavy rain, long commutes, regular office duties and protests by some BLOs, particularly teachers, who have sought exemption from election work. Each BLO has been assigned around 900 to 1,000 households.