Congress leader flags delays in SIR in Andheri

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Former Congress corporator Mohsin Haider on Wednesday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andheri taluka has “virtually come to a standstill”, citing poor field deployment of Booth Level Officers and warning that the July 29 deadline would pass with many voters out of the list.
In a letter to the Andheri tehsildar on Wednesday, Haider said the sluggish pace of the revision had left many voters, particularly from minority communities, anxious about whether they would be able to complete the exercise before the July 29 deadline.
The door-to-door verification drive, which began on June 30, is being carried out by nearly 10,000 BLOs in Mumbai, including around 7,000 BMC employees and 3,000 school teachers. However, the exercise has been hit by heavy rain, long commutes, regular office duties and protests by some BLOs, particularly teachers, who have sought exemption from election work. Each BLO has been assigned around 900 to 1,000 households.
“Several BLOs, including government school teachers, municipal employees, anganwadi sevikas and other designated government staff, are allegedly remaining absent from the field, refusing to undertake door-to-door verification, or working for only two to three hours before leaving on the ground that they are required to attend their regular offices, schools or anganwadi centres,” Haider wrote.
Residents also complained that repeated attempts to contact their designated BLOs through details available on the Election Commission’s website had elicited no response.
“Nearly ten days of the revision programme have already elapsed, yet progress in several polling areas remains minimal. If this situation continues, there is a serious risk that the Special Intensive Revision may not be completed within the stipulated period ending on July 29, thereby affecting the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls,” Haider said.
He urged the tehsildar to take immediate corrective measures to ensure the revision is completed in a transparent and time-bound manner.
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