Congress and Sena (UBT) leaders meet, all 3 MVA allies to address media today

Leaders of the two constituents of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) —held a meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday to sort out their differences. The meeting came even as the third MVA constituent — Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — continues to delay announcing its support to Shubhangi Patil, an Independent candidate in Nashik Division Graduates’ constituency, against Satyajeet Tambe, an Independent candidate who has rebelled against the Congress.

Sources in the MVA said all three parties will h0ld a press conference on Thursday morning to make a final announcement about the January 30 Legislative Council polls. “The differences over the candidature have almost been sorted out. We will announce it at a press conference on Thursday,” said a MVA leader who attended the meeting. While the meeting was not attended by any NCP leader, the party was kept in the loop about the discussions over the phone. “Uddhavji too was consulted in between the meeting via telephone,” said the leader.

Earlier, NCP leader Ajit Pawar had said that the party will announce its position on the Nashik seat by Wednesday. However, the party is yet to make its stand clear. Sources within the NCP said the party leadership believes that Satyajeet Tambe and his father, suspended Congress leader Dr Sudhir Tambe, should not face action at present and instead the issue must be resolved through discussion. The Congress has already suspended Dr Sudhir Tambe, pending inquiry against him, as he did not file the nomination for the Nashik seat despite directions from the All India Congress Committee. Instead, his son and former Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyjeet filed the nomination as an Independent candidate, and also said that he will also seek the support of BJP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar later said the matter should have been sorted through discussion. Since then, Congress and Sena (UBT) have exchanged their seats, with the Congress contesting from Nagpur Division Teachers’ constituency instead of the Sena, while the Sena has extended support to Patil in Nashik.