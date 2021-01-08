Congress alleges Sena leader behind BMC notice to party corporator

Shiv Sena and Congress were once again at loggerheads after the BMC administration issued a notice to Congress corporator Qamar Jahan Siddique disqualifying her from the post after she did not attend the General Body meeting for more than three months without intimation. On Thursday, Opposition leader Ravi Raja alleged that the administration’s move came after pressure from Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav.

Jadhav, however, denied the allegations, saying it was a reminder letter sent to other corporators as well.

Raja said, “Siddique was not attending the House since October for some personal reasons and she had sent a letter to the municipal secretary department about the same. However, her letter was not tabled before the General Body (GB) meeting. On January 5, the BMC sent her a letter informing that if she fails to attend the next GB meeting, then she will be disqualified from her post. This is a conspiracy against Congress corporators.”

Siddique is the sister of Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh. Raja said that Jadhav pressurised the municipal secretary department to send a disqualification letter.

According to the rules, if a corporator does not attend the GB meeting for three months without informing the municipal secretary department, then he or she can be disqualified.

Denying the allegations, Jadav said, “It was not a notice but a reminder letter sent to the corporator. Similar letters were also sent to two Congress corporators, two Sena and three BJP corporators. The department’s action was not wrong but still I have sought a report on it…”