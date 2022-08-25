Congress alleges scam in road repairs, seeks CBI probe

THE CONGRESS has continued with its attack on Wednesday against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the tenure of its Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner, Shiv Sena.

Congress leader Milind Deora demanded a CBI probe into BMC’s expenditure on the roads department in the past five years.

This comes a day after MVA demonstrated its unity with a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday, the first among the allies since the collapse of the government in June.

On Wednesday, Deora said BMC has spent Rs 14,000 crore on road repair between 2017 and 2022, which is 10% of the budget of National Highway’s Authority of India. Taking to social media on Wednesday, he said, “Between 2017-22, @mybmc spent ?12,000 crore on Mumbai’s roads — a staggering 10% of @NHAI_Official ’s annual budget! Mumbaikars brave potholes every year & deserve to know who is looting India’s richest civic body. I demand a CBI probe. Roads are just the tip of the iceberg.”