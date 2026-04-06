Baramati by-election: Can’t support BJP ally in a bypoll, says Congress as Akash More files nomination
Party sources also mentioned that the Congress had already clarified to its allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that it has no intention of making this poll unopposed as it cannot be seen on the same side as of the BJP.
Congress leader Akash More on Monday filed his nomination for the April 23 by-election in Baramati even as his party maintained that it cannot support an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bypoll.
Congress said that its decision to contest is more about upholding constitutional and democratic values destroyed by the BJP than to contest against against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
“There is significant deliberation and criticism regarding our move, suggesting that Congress should let the election go unopposed as per tradition. But was an election not held after the death of Vasantrao Chavan in Nanded? Was an election not held after Bhagirath Bhalke’s death in Mangalwedha? Many such examples can be given where the BJP has played politics as per its convenience,” said party chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.
He said that unfortunately, following the death of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, his family felt there should be an inquiry, and consequently, deputy CM Sunetra Pawar requested a CBI probe. “What happened to that reminder? Rohit Pawar was running from pillar to post to file an FIR in Maharashtra, and his efforts finally succeeded in Karnataka. Is this your sensitivity? Even today, our candidate and the Congress party maintain that you should file the FIR in Maharashtra, in Baramati,” he said.
Congress sources said that nobody from the ruling NCP ever tried to contact party state leadership throughout previous month to reach to a consensus. Speaking in Baramati, NCP working president Praful Patel said that he tried to connect with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge but was unsuccessful.
“The decision to contest was taken by Maharashtra leadership. Was there any attempt to contact us? As far as our knowledge is, Kharge ji has left the decision on state unit regarding the bypoll,” a senior Congress leader told The Indian Express.
Party sources also mentioned that the Congress had already clarified to its allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that it has no intention of making this poll unopposed as it cannot be seen on the same side as of the BJP.
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Commenting on Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s criticism in its mouth piece Saamana over the decision, AICC secretary Sachin Sawant said, “Honorable Sanjay Raut often confuses his dual roles as a journalist and a political spokesperson. While performing the journalistic duty of highlighting others’ flaws and the political spokesperson’s habit of pointing fingers at other parties, he constantly forgets that four fingers are pointing back at him. Unfortunately, he has fallen under the delusion that whatever he says is the absolute truth.”
“He does not seem to feel the need to acknowledge that other parties in the alliance may have their own opinions, or that prior consultation with them is essential. Is it appropriate in the ethics of an alliance to announce decisions unilaterally and then go looking for Congress leaders,” he said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
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Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
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Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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