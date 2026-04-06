Baramati by-election: Can’t support BJP ally in a bypoll, says Congress as Akash More files nomination

Congress sources said that nobody from the ruling NCP ever tried to contact party state leadership throughout previous month to reach to a consensus. (File Photo)

Congress leader Akash More on Monday filed his nomination for the April 23 by-election in Baramati even as his party maintained that it cannot support an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bypoll.

Congress said that its decision to contest is more about upholding constitutional and democratic values destroyed by the BJP than to contest against against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

“There is significant deliberation and criticism regarding our move, suggesting that Congress should let the election go unopposed as per tradition. But was an election not held after the death of Vasantrao Chavan in Nanded? Was an election not held after Bhagirath Bhalke’s death in Mangalwedha? Many such examples can be given where the BJP has played politics as per its convenience,” said party chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.