Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Congress abuses PM Modi whenever it sees defeat: Fadnavis

Fadnavis added that entire country is condemning the use of abusive words against Modi and that the people of Gujarat will give Congress its lowest-ever result in the state Assembly elections.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said that whenever the Congress sees defeat it abuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s raavan remarks about Modi.

At an election rally in Ahmedabad, Kharge, while taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking people in all constituencies to vote for BJP on the basis of his face, had asked whether he is hundred-headed Raavan with a head everywhere

The BJP leader was addressing a press conference at BJP’s media center in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Quoting Fadnavis, a party release stated, “Because the Congress leaders can’t put any issues against the development model of BJP and due to lack of neta and niti, they try to defame PM Modi and BJP.”

Mann: AAP’s agenda doesn’t match with BJP’s politics of hatred

