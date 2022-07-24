scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Congratulate him for speaking his mind: Raut on Patil’s ‘heavy heart’ comment

Raut said that Patil spoke what has been “pricking the minds” of ordinary BJP workers.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 24, 2022 10:49:46 pm
BJP’s Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil (File)

A day after the Maharashtra unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Patil, said that his party had made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister with a heavy heart, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said it would like to congratulate Patil for exercising his “freedom of expression”.

“I congratulate Chandrakant Patil because there is no freedom of expression within the BJP. Nobody can express opinions freely within the party. Therefore, I congratulate Patil for speaking his mind,” said Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

On Saturday, Patil, while addressing the BJP’s state executive meeting, said, “It was with a heavy heart that the BJP made Eknath Shinde the CM. It was sad…But we digested the decision and happily agreed to move ahead.” As the video of his speech went viral on social media, the BJP moved to control the damage by withdrawing it from social media platforms. Downplaying the statement, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that Shinde is the CM and the leader of the newly formed Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Must Read |BJP leader’s remark on CM post robs Fadnavis ‘gesture’ of its sheen

Raut said that Patil spoke what has been “pricking the minds” of ordinary BJP workers. “We will not make predictions like them (the BJP) about the number of days in which the government will fall. They were busy making predictions, but we will not. But it is certain that this government will not survive,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
More from Mumbai

Referring to the response received by party leader Aaditya Thackeray in his state-wide tour, especially in Marathwada, Raut said that “the crowd will scare those who committed petty thefts” in Maharashtra. “Many in the crowd were crying. This double-stand government will wash away in the flood of tears,” he said, comparing the ruling alliance with a motorcycle kickstand.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

Shardul Thakur gets his 3rd wicket, Hope departs
India vs West Indies Live Updates

Shardul Thakur gets his 3rd wicket, Hope departs

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement