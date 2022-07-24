Congratulate him for speaking his mind: Raut on Patil’s ‘heavy heart’ comment

A day after the Maharashtra unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Patil, said that his party had made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister with a heavy heart, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said it would like to congratulate Patil for exercising his “freedom of expression”.

“I congratulate Chandrakant Patil because there is no freedom of expression within the BJP. Nobody can express opinions freely within the party. Therefore, I congratulate Patil for speaking his mind,” said Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

On Saturday, Patil, while addressing the BJP’s state executive meeting, said, “It was with a heavy heart that the BJP made Eknath Shinde the CM. It was sad…But we digested the decision and happily agreed to move ahead.” As the video of his speech went viral on social media, the BJP moved to control the damage by withdrawing it from social media platforms. Downplaying the statement, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that Shinde is the CM and the leader of the newly formed Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Raut said that Patil spoke what has been “pricking the minds” of ordinary BJP workers. “We will not make predictions like them (the BJP) about the number of days in which the government will fall. They were busy making predictions, but we will not. But it is certain that this government will not survive,” he said.

Referring to the response received by party leader Aaditya Thackeray in his state-wide tour, especially in Marathwada, Raut said that “the crowd will scare those who committed petty thefts” in Maharashtra. “Many in the crowd were crying. This double-stand government will wash away in the flood of tears,” he said, comparing the ruling alliance with a motorcycle kickstand.