Cong seeks action against Union Minister Danve for his remark on Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve’s remarks against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday prompted the Congress to call for his resignation.

Danve, a senior BJP minister, was addressing a public meeting in Jalna district as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Speaking in Marathi, Danve said, “Devala sodlela saand jasa asato, tashya swarupache Rahul Gandhi ahe… (As you have a bull who is given away in a temple, Rahul Gandhi is like that…)”

He added, “Rahul Gandhi is of no use to anybody.”

Demanding Danve’s resignation, state Congress president Nana Patole said, “Danve has crossed all limits. His derogatory remark is shocking and uncivilized. Congress demands immediate action against the minister.”

A senior BJP functionary said, “Danve is known for giving rustic examples to convey his point of view, especially in the rural belt. But he should have avoided such a remark. It is uncharitable.”

He added, “In politics everybody should mind their language. More so, in a ministerial post.”