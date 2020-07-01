Cong says NaMo app violates privacy, demands a ban

Earlier, there was a war of words between the Congress and the BJP after Rahul Gandhi had accused the NaMo app managers of “giving away” persona data of users to a third party. Earlier, there was a war of words between the Congress and the BJP after Rahul Gandhi had accused the NaMo app managers of “giving away” persona data of users to a third party.

The Congress on Tuesday sought a ban on the NaMo app claiming that it violated the privacy of its users. NaMo app is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official mobile app. The Opposition party’s demand came a day after the Centre banned 59 mobile applications that have a Chinese overhang on the basis of the information that they were engaged in activities “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity”, defence, security and public order.

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan tweeted, “It is good that the Modi government is protecting the privacy of 130 crore Indians. The NaMo app also violates the privacy of Indians by accessing 22 data points, surreptitiously changing privacy settings and sending data to third party companies in the US. #BanNaMoApp”

