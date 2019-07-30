Cong-NCP leaders quitting as they see no future in their parties: Patil

Congress-NCP leaders making a beeline to join the BJP have realised there is no future in their organisations, which is also a reflection on the leadership of those parties, BJP president Chandrakant Patil said Monday.

Advertising

Speaking to the media at a function to unveil the logo of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh Yatra, Patil said the large scale exodus is not because of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) threat or fear of the ruling party. The two-phase yatra between August 1 and 31 will cover 150 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra.

While indicating that many “surprises” are expected, Patil said, “Expect an earthquake on July 31. There are some heavyweights from Congress-NCP who will formally join BJP.”

Although he refused to disclose names, insiders indicated that the list includes former NCP minister Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep Naik, along with Navi Mumbai corporators. Others include Congress’ senior MLA Kalisad Kolamkaron, who on Monday tendered his resignation to MPCC president Balasaheb Thorat, said sources.

Advertising

When asked if BJP’s decision to induct outsiders pointed to a decision to contest Assembly elections separately, Patil said, “There is no question of going alone. BJP and Sena will have a pre-poll alliance for Assembly elections. The process of pre-poll talks and seat-sharing has begun.”

On the Sena suspecting BJP of contesting polls alone, he said, “I am not aware. I am meeting Sena leaders regularly and we are in talks. We are committed to a pre-poll alliance.”

The Mahajanadesh Rath will be flagged on Tuesday by senior leader Ram Naik.