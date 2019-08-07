Cong-NCP drunk on power, utter disregard for mandate: Fadnavis

People will teach the Congress-NCP the “lesson of their lives” in the upcoming Assembly elections, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was referring to the two parties’ “arrogance” despite facing a rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

On the sixth day of his Mahajanadesh yatra from Yavatmal to Akola on Tuesday, Fadnavis said this was an “utter disregard” for the public mandate, describing the Congress-NCP as “power-drunk”.

Travelling through the districts of Yavatmal, Washim and Akola, spanning 157 km and covering three Assembly constituencies, Fadnavis held public rallies and roadshows.

Targeting the Opposition, he said, “When you undermine the people’s mandate and show your disregard, they will spring a surprise and show the Opposition their rightful place in the Assembly polls.”

The Chief Minister also said the Opposition was “leaderless” and Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of president of the Congress, refusing to shoulder any responsibility. “It is almost two months. He has asked other leaders to take charge. But nobody is willing to do so,” he said.

Fadnavis did not spare the NCP as well. He said, “Sharad Pawar is helpless. He is running helter-skelter pleading with his party members to not quit. But nobody is listening to him. Everyday, NCP leaders and office-bearers are leaving the organisation.”

The CM has focused on presenting the agenda of development throughout the tour but has not stopped himself from taking potshots at the Opposition.

On the Opposition demanding the removal of EVMs from the electoral process, he said the Opposition did not take up public causes and was instead agitating against EVMs.

He further said the BJP had always believed in struggle and communication. “When we were the Opposition, we did sangharsh. Now when we are ruling, we are engaged in samvad,” he added.