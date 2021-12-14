Cong moves HC for nod to hold rally at Shivaji Park

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief Bhai Jagtap on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold a rally at Shivaji Park in the city on December 28, the party’s foundation day.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jagtap said, “We have moved the HC seeking permission to hold the rally.

Our request for the same is now pending with the chief minister and they are yet to let us know about its status. We will at least need a week to prepare for the rally. Hence, we have moved the HC.”

“Senior counsel Vijay Thorat will be representing us in court,” he added. The matter will come up before Justice A A Sayed and Justice Abhay Ahuja on Tuesday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Mumbai Police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting gathering of four persons or more, citing the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and law and order issues. However, the AIMIM, which on Saturday held a rally at Chandivali, had alleged that Section 144 was imposed to stop its gathering.

The AIMIM, however, defied the restrictions and held the rally. On Sunday, the police had registered an FIR against the organisers of the rally. The same day, a minister from NCP had said that rules would be same for all – whether it was AIMIM or Congress.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the administration would have to think whether to allow the Congress rally at Shivaji Park.

The Mumbai Congress has already applied to the G North ward of the BMC for permission for the ground.

“Shivaji Park is used for public functions by following HC directions… functions are permitted on certain days. The local ward of the BMC had sent the proposal with a positive noting to the urban development department and is now waiting for clearance from the chief minister’s secretariat,” an official from BMC said.