‘Cong left leadership issue unresolved at Chintan Shivir, condition miserable’

The Congress has left its leadership issue unresolved at its Chintan Shivir held recently in Udaipur and the party’s current condition is miserable as many leaders are quitting, which is not good for the country’s democracy, the Shiv Sena said on Saturday.

In an editorial of Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party said that when the BJP is preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is in shambles.

While claiming that the decision of leaders, including Sunil Jakhar, Hardik Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, to leave the Congress shows the failure of the party leadership, the Sena said that Rahul Gandhi leaving several issues unresolved during the Chintan Shivir could be the reason behind the exodus.

“The Congress held its Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan but before returning from there, many leaders started quitting the party. Though people quitting Congress is not new, it is worrying that leaders are quitting at a time when everyone from Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi are trying to revive the party,” the editorial said.

“Rahul Gandhi has left several issues unresolved at the party’s Udaipur conclave and hence, several leaders in different states are quitting the party. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh units of the Congress don’t have state presidents. Today, the Congress does not have a full-time national president.”

“Even as it was discussed at the Chintan Shivir, the conclave was concluded leaving the issue of leadership in abeyance. What if the youth do not see their future in the Congress? Some decisions were taken in the conclave like ‘one person one position’ etc… Dynasty was also opposed, but then Jakhar, Patel too quit. The party should take care of the leaders who have good mass base in the states where elections are to be held in near future,” Sena said.

However, the Congress, an ally of the Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, disapproved the editorial stating that many have come and gone but Congress is a thought.

“Congress is a thought and several people have come and gone. Instead of focusing on who leaves or joins Congress, people should worry about the burning issues that the country is facing,” the party’s state unit president Nana Patole said.

Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said the grand old party didn’t need advise from anyone.