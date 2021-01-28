Cong leaders file police complaints against Arnab Goswami

CONGRESS party leaders on Wednesday gave a written complaint against Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to the Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali. Another complaint was given against the TV anchor at Nirmalnagar police station Bandra east.

The complaints sought registration of an FIR against Goswami over purported WhatsApp chats between him and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta where he is alleged to have told Dasgupta about a 2019 airstrike planned by the Indian Air Force in Balakot.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant who submitted the complaint later tweeted, “Officially Filed complaint at Kandivali’s Samtanagar police stn with ACP Mohite & Senior PI Hake against Arnab Goswami demanding his immediate arrest for breaching Section 5 of OSA & investigate. It needs to be known as to Who gave him info regarding Balakot strike?”

An officer from the Samta Nagar police station confirmed receipt of the complaint. The chats between Dasgupta and Goswami are part of the chargesheet submitted by the Mumbai police in connection with the TRP case in which Dasgupta along with 14 others have been charged. Dasgupta is currently behind bars.

The Nirmal Nagar complaint was given by Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique.