Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Cong holds protest against ‘failure to distribute Diwali kits’

Mumbai Congress general secretary Amit Jagannath Shetty led the protest at Sion-Koliwada along with local residents.

The Maharashtra cabinet had, on October 4, announced the decision to distribute Diwali kits consisting of one kg each of rawa, sugar, chana dal (lentils) and one litre of palm oil at Rs 100 only for 1.7 crore ration card holders in the state. (file)

THE CONGRESS on Saturday held a protest in Sion-Koliwada against the ‘failure’ of the Maharashtra government to commence the distribution of Diwali kits to residents of the state.

The Maharashtra cabinet had, on October 4, announced the decision to distribute Diwali kits consisting of one kg each of rawa, sugar, chana dal (lentils) and one litre of palm oil at Rs 100 only for 1.7 crore ration card holders in the state.

The total scheme was worth Rs 500 crore.

However, there have been complaints that people are yet to receive these kits.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 01:14:11 am
