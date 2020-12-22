scorecardresearch
Monday, December 21, 2020
Cong delegation meets Uddhav, demands SC/ST quota in projects

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told the delegation that he will discuss the issue in the coming cabinet meeting.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: December 22, 2020 4:56:32 am
Uddhav Thackeray, Cong delegation meets Uddhav, SC/ST quota, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsUddhav Thackeray

A Congress delegation led by party’s state president Balasaheb Thorat met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to formally raise the demand for reservations for SC/ST entrepreneurs in government contracts and projects.

Thackeray told the delegation that he will discuss the issue in the coming cabinet meeting.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had on December 14 written to Thackeray, stating the demand and also pushing for various other welfare activities for the SC/ST communities.

Reminding Thackeray that programmes for the welfare of the Dalits and Adivasis in Maharashtra were an important commitment made in the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Gandhi had evoked the UPA regime in the Centre that had introduced a quota for SC/ST bidders in government contracts and projects.

AICC secretary Sampath Kumar was also part of the delegation. Thorat refuted reports that there was a coordination issue, saying the MVA partners were working well in tandem.

