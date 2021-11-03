Cong defeats BJP to win Deglur bypoll

Congress’ Jitesh Antapurkar won the Deglur Assembly bypoll on Tuesday by a margin of more than 41,000 votes over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Subhash Sabane. The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Congress legislator Raosaheb Antapurkar, who passed away due to Covid-19.

The Congress fielded his son Jitesh as its candidate from the constituency, while the BJP banked on Sabane, a former Shiv Sena MLA from the area, who had joined the party.

Antapurkar won with 1,08,789 votes, while Sabane got 66,872 votes. Uttam Ingole of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi received 11,387 votes. The poll was held on October 30 and the results were declared on Tuesday. PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who hails from Nanded, camped in Deglur to ensure that Antapurkar won. Chavan is also the guardian minister of the district.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, and a team of BJP leaders campaigned for Sabane. A senior Congress leader said that while BJP is known for election management, it was beaten by Chavan’s meticulous planning.

“By nominating Sabane, BJP had aimed to get a section of Shiv Sena supporters and the NCP with them. But seniors in NCP and Shiv Sena stood behind their alliance partner Congress to ensure Antapurkar’s victory,” the Congress leader said.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye tried to put a spin on his party’s defeat. “This is the defeat of Sena,” he declared.

“The Deglur seat was fought by the Sena all the time. But for the sake of MVA alliance, it had to give it to Congress. The BJP contested this seat for the second time. In 2014, we got 20,000 votes when BJP contested the seat for the first time, and this time, we have received over 66,000 votes despite the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena coming together.’’

Ashok Chavan said, “I thank the voters… our candidate has won by 41,000 votes. Congress has got good results in bypolls across the country and we will emerge stronger.’’