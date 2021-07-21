Cong confused about what it wants, its direction, says Sena

Last year, the G-23 (Group of 23) dissenters had severely criticised the functioning of the party in an open letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Days after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi remarked that those who were afraid of facing the reality and the BJP were free to leave the party, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, while agreeing with Rahul, said it needs to be seen whether the Congress has a factory to produce courageous workers.

The Congress is confused about what it wants and the direction it wants to take, said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

“Congress had dedicated workers who worked hard for the party. Now it does not have such people in many states. Rahul Gandhi said that people who are afraid do not have any place in the party. This is right. But it needs to be seen whether Congress has a factory to produce courageous workers,” said the editorial.

It added that Congress’s contribution to the freedom movement is huge and it had many leaders who took part in the struggle without any fear. “Such courage was not shown by the Sangh or others during the freedom movement. But such leaders are not there in the Congress today. The scenario has changed and the Congress is struggling for its existence,” said Sena.

It further said that the G-23 faction has started infighting within the party. “Rahul Gandhi may be of the view that the Sangh Parivar may be behind this G-23 faction. The Congress is confused about what it wants to do and the direction where it wants to take.”

The editorial further said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi received a huge response from the people when she visited Uttar Pradesh two days ago. “When Rahul Gandhi takes to the streets, there is a crowd around him. But there must be continuity in this struggle. If the momentum stops, then there is a chance for stagnation. How will the Congress or secular parties get strengthened by attacking the Sangh Parivar?” the party asked.