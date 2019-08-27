Cong: CM-led agency tweaked contract to favour contractor

The Congress on Tuesday trained its guns on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that the CM-led Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had tweaked the process for the appointment of contractors for a Rs 914 crore project related to the Mumbai Metro rail construction.

Accusing the government of promoting select contractors, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that conditions of the tender for the construction of Metro Rail Bhavan — a centralised operation and control centre for the Mumbai Metro rail network — in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony were tweaked to favour a particular contractor.

“Most of the qualification conditions mentioned in the original tender document were later modified for tailoring it to suit the contractor in question,” alleged Sawant, demanding a high-level inquiry into the development and contending that the sanctity of the tender itself was vitiated. The Opposition party also released official papers in this regard.

The Opposition’s accusation comes at a time when the MMRDA, which has received three bids for the project, is about to appoint a contractor. Without naming the contractor, Sawant further alleged that a South India-based infrastructure conglomerate would benefit from the changes.

However, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Sonia Sethi refuted the allegations. She claimed that the “changes incorporated were necessary to meet the specific requirements of the project”. She said: “This is a highly specialised project. Some of specifications were modified to meet the technical requirements of the project following consultations with experts and stakeholders. The bids have been responsive. We have received a response from three elite infrastructure companies, which are in the process of evaluation.”

On April 15, the MMRDA had first floated tenders for the design and construction of the Metro Bhavan amid protest by a section of green enthusiasts, who are against the construction inside the Aarey Colony.

On May 31, official papers show that the agency issued a corrigendum, revising as many as 13 conditions related to the technical and financial eligibility criteria. “Never before have so many parameters of a contract been revised without refloating a tender,” claimed Sawant.

For instance, the original tender had mentioned that an interested contractor must have a net worth of above Rs 61 crore in 2018-19. This was later revised to mandate a net worth of Rs 60 crore annually for the last five years. Similarly, the annual turnover requirement for the last five years was altered from Rs 244 crore to Rs 250 crore and above.

The Metro Bhavan is designed to be a 32-storey structure spread over a built-up space of 89,776 square metres. It is estimated to cost Rs 913.96 crore. The official papers, released by the Congress on Monday, also indicated that the criteria regarding the minimum work experience to qualify for bidding were also modified later. The government had also enhanced various clauses related to performance security — earnest money deposit and bank guarantees — at the later date.

Sawant also alleged that the new tender conditions were also not in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Central Vigilance Committee (CVC). “The CVC guidelines state that the pre-qualification criteria for awarding a civil work contract must be clearly listed. It also advocates that the process adopted must be transparent and competitive. One could understand if some of the conditions were modified to enhance competitiveness of the bid, but here the qualification criteria was made more stringent later to weed out competition,” Sawant said.

