Cong always comes out of such situations, Chavan after Thorat resigns as CLP leader

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan speaks to Alok Deshpande about the crisis in the state Congress unit after legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat resigned from his post on Tuesday.

How do you see the present situation of the Congress in Maharashtra?

Congress still has a number of strong leaders in Maharashtra and the party has not yet lost its base in the majority of the state.

We are in the Opposition at present but that does not mean the party will not make a comeback. Every party has differences of opinion internally. Some of it comes out, some of it does not. But handle with care is the mantra. There is nothing wrong in having varied opinions.

Similar situations had arisen in the past, but we have always had a discussion and resolved issues. The Congress has always come out of these situations. It is important to not get personal when such issues arise.

What is your opinion on the recent incident involving the Tambe family?

I feel that Sudhir Tambe should not have denied the candidature announced by the party for him (in Nashik Graduates’ constituency). Secondly, I don’t think anyone would have opposed (his son) Satyajeet Tambe’s candidature had the Tambes informed the party well in advance that Satyajeet wanted to contest. I feel that the seat would have been with the party and it went to an Independent for no reason. The party has suffered.

Do you think the Congress should call them back to the party fold?

What I feel is immaterial. What the high command feels is important. Also, it is important what the Tambes feel. In the end, survival is important in politics.

Who do you think is at fault?

Claims from both sides are mysterious, but now it is all over. We need to get over it. Nana Patole is our president while Balasaheb Thorat is the senior-most party leader and I do not want to pick a side here and insult the other. We have bigger challenges like the upcoming Lok Sabha and local body polls. We should focus on boosting people who can bring good results for the party. Congress has always remained a disciplined party in Maharashtra. We should be good listeners and be ready to accommodate the views of all.

Are you going to intervene in the ongoing crisis?

You can neither be too lenient nor be trigger-happy. Each situation needs to be handled as per its merits. We are all friends and I have good relations with both Balasaheb and Nana. But I have never aspired to be anything. I am a party soldier. I will follow the instructions of seniors.

How should these issues be tackled by the party?

Congress needs more co-ordination, transparency, mutual understanding and respect to deal with the ongoing problems in the party.