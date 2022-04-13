Confusion among students over Mumbai varsity’s circular on examination timetable

A MUMBAI University circular on timetable caused confusion among students appearing for the second semester exam in varied courses run in affiliated colleges.

The circular asked colleges to hold the examinations from May 11. However, individual colleges have issued separate timetables for the exam. After students raised the issue, the university stated that colleges have the liberty to decide on the process.

“The circular clearly states that semester II exams should be held offline and should start from May 11. But my college is starting the exam from April 18,” said a student from Dadar College. Another student from Santacruz College said the exam is starting on April 23.

Students have also raised concern that this contradicts the 90-day teaching mandate by the UGC before any examination. Several students have approached the NSUI, which has written a letter to the authorities regarding the issue. “If the guidelines were not mandatory for colleges then why issue such a circular and confuse students?” said Faisal Shaikh, State Vice President of the NSUI.

The colleges are pointing at the university, which, according to them, should not have issued guidelines for semester II exams that are held at college levels. “The university issues a timetable only for the final exams,” said the principal of a South Bombay college.

Vinod Patil, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluations at the Mumbai University, said, “After the guidelines, some colleges approached us stating that their schedule is already prepared. The colleges were allowed to conduct exams earlier in those cases. But there was no written order regarding this which is now causing confusion.”