scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Confirmed cases of measles rise to 126 in Mumbai

Out of the total recorded cases, 99 were registered between September and November 14. This is far higher than the cases generally reported annually in Mumbai. As per the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 29 and 10 cases were registered in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

At present, a total of 61 suspected measles patients are undergoing treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. Six of them are on oxygen support. (Representational/File)

The number of confirmed measles cases in Mumbai has increased to 126 after laboratory confirmation from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. This number may rise further as presently the city has 908 suspected cases of measles.

Out of the total recorded cases, 99 were registered between September and November 14. This is far higher than the cases generally reported annually in Mumbai. As per the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 29 and 10 cases were registered in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease which affects mostly children. It is one of the leading causes of death and disability among young children. There is no specific treatment for measles but there is a vaccine to protect from the disease, which is both safe as well as cost effective.

At present, a total of 61 suspected measles patients are undergoing treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. Six of them are on oxygen support.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
More from Mumbai

Out of which, 31 children are in the age group of 1-4 years; 15 of them age between 5-9 years; five age between 9-16 months and three are above the age of 15 years. Also, there are eight infants who fall in the age group of 0-8 months. “We have also asked the private hospitals if they receive any patient with suspected measles. We are sending all the samples to NIV which takes 4-5 days for confirmation,” said a BMC officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 03:28:22 am
Next Story

BJP questions Nehru ‘folly’ on J&K, Congress counters

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement