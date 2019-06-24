Mumbai Confidential: Waste no time

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ message to his new ministers is loud and clear – don’t waste time attending felicitation functions and celebrations. With barely three months to go before the election code of conduct kicks in for the state polls, the CM has asked his new ministers to hit the ground to ensure effective implementation of various development and welfare schemes being run by their respective departments. With the monsoon session of the state legislature ongoing, Fadnavis has also asked his new ministers to be punctual and attentive during the proceedings.

Advertising

Drought or draught

The Devendra Fadnavis-led government was left embarrassed last week when it was noticed that the English version of the Economic Survey Report 2018-19 had some odd translations. Among the errors was the literal translation of “drought” as “draught”. While Maharashtra is actually facing a severe drought, the English version of the ESR would have you believe that the state is reeling from a “draught” crisis. Senior bureaucrats also admitted that the key document was riddled with “poor grammar” and “incorrect sentence construction”. Translations can indeed be tricky.

Food for thought

Amid proceedings of the monsoon session, a controversy broke out last week after chicken pieces were found in a vegetarian platter ordered by a government official from the Vidhan Bhavan’s canteen. The official, an employee with the state cooperatives department, raised a ruckus over the episode. Subsequently, the Opposition also brought it up during the official proceedings in the legislative assembly, demanding strict action against the canteen staff. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a probe was also ordered into an instance of water contamination in Mantralaya, which saw several employees fall sick.

Step aside

Rumblings within the Nationalist Congress Party continue to be growing louder after its massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. Last week, a section of party workers from Nashik’s Yeola Assembly segment approached former deputy chief minister and the belt’s sitting legislator, Chaggan Bhujbal, urging him to step aside and give someone else a chance to contest on the party’s ticket from the region in the upcoming Assembly polls. Sources said that Bhujbal was visibly shocked on receiving such a request.

Matters of home

An ugly fight broke out between two senior bureaucrats recently over a government accommodation near Mantralaya. The matters had come to such a point that the CMO was required to step in.