Conduct narco test on Nawab Malik, demands BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has demanded that a narcoanalysis must be conducted on Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik over the series of disclosures that the latter has made over the last few weeks. “Nawab Malik has always been secretive and has fabricated things. Also, the allegations levelled by him are quite serious. There is a possibility that Malik may have more information. And hence the state government must conduct a narco test on both Malik and the two others against whom he has levelled allegations to ensure clarity,” the former minister demanded.

Shelar pointed out that for the last 15 to 20 days (since Aryan Khan’s arrest), Malik has been coming out with disclosures every day. “But the information is general in nature and does not pertain to any case. It is vague. Thus, it raises questions on whether Malik is using a diversionary tactic or concealing real information. If he has inside information about drugs and peddlers, why is he withholding it?,” he sought to know.

“We will make it absolutely clear that it is not the job of the BJP to give a character certificate for Sameer Wankhede. Action must be initiated against those involved with drugs. The BJP believes that no one must be spared. And hence our opponents must refrain from diverting the subject unnecessarily,” he said.

Indicating that the allegations levelled by Malik are serious, Shelar said the minister did not move court or file a police complaint in this regard over the last eight months. “Hence we demand that narco tests must be conducted on Malik and those against whom he has levelled allegations.”

“In fact, if the government fails to do so, it will raise doubts about those in power. Hence, all must be put through narco tests in the same manner,” Shelar added.

The BJP leader emphasised that action must be initiated against those in possession of drugs including charas, ganja or even herbal tobacco, irrespective of the quantity. “We will not agree if action is taken depending on the amount of drugs in possession, even if it is as little as 0.200 ml. Action must be taken as per law. Action must also be taken irrespective of the person involved,” he added.

Demanding answers from Malik, the MLA also asked if the NCP leader was aware of all the matters he revealed recently at the time when his son-in-law had been in custody. “Then why did he hide it? What oath did he take in front of the Governor? Did he swear-in to hide information about crimes and criminals? Now the governor needs to investigate this… He has violated his oath and it is a criminal offence to hide information about crime and criminal activities,” he pointed out.