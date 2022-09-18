Condition of roads under my department extremely bad: Maharashtra PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan

In the backdrop of the public debate on the quality of roads across Maharashtra, Ravindra Chavan, minister for public works department (PWD), spoke to Alok Deshpande on the status of roads in the state and the efforts being taken by his department to make Maharashtra’s roads pothole and accident free. Stating that 98,000 km of the road network in the state is with the PWD and its condition is extremely bad, he said that if he has to ensure that all roads under his department are fully improved then he will require Rs 2 lakh crore.

Q. What is your opinion of the PWD after reviewing its functioning?

Chavan: When I reviewed the PWD, I realised that people have a different view of this department. It is perceived as a dirty game. I feel this outlook needs to change. I have a responsibility, but I alone cannot do it. From the peon to the secretary, it is an entire system. You need to give them confidence as the head of the department. Need to give them direction, irrespective of governments changing. For that, I need to first decide where I want to take this department by changing the traditional outlook towards it.

Q. The condition of roads in Maharashtra is getting worse owing to potholes. What is your assessment?

Chavan: Not all roads in Maharashtra come under the PWD. The total length of roads in the state is around three lakh kilometre. There are national highways, rural roads, some with the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation). The PWD looks after a road network of 98,000 kilometre in Maharashtra. The condition of these roads is extremely bad. Around 40 per cent roads are in their worst condition. They have not gone under maintenance, especially during the Covid-19 period mainly owing to shortage of funds.

Q: Is your department short on funds?

Chavan: The total annual budget of the PWD is around Rs 12,000 to 14,000 crore. Even then, 65 per cent is spent on non-plan work. This has been going on for years. If I am to ensure that all 98,000 kilometre roads are improved 100 per cent, then I will require Rs 2 lakh crore.

Q: All big-ticket road projects in the state are, at present, under the MSRDC. Why is the PWD being left out of big projects?

Chavan: One cannot portray a false picture without funds. If we are to construct a road, we need funds from the Budget. There has to be a policy decision on this (increasing funds for the department). State Finance Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) knows all the problems. I, alone, cannot make a decision on this. We will discuss the matter with the chief minister and the deputy chief minister and only then a policy-related decision will be taken.

Q: What are your plans for the department?

Chavan: Roads in rural areas, especially small bridges in the Konkan region called sakav which go underwater during the monsoon, need to be worked upon. Once these go under water, the entire area gets disconnected from the mainland. We are bringing in a project for villages that lose 100 per cent connectivity. It is not an expensive scheme. Directions have been given to the department to collect data. I have spoken to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for funds, to which he, too, has given a positive reply. Potholes are a big menace, I agree. Why can’t we have a system where any pothole once brought to the notice of officials is repaired in less than 72 hours? Why aren’t we able to do it yet? Additionally, India gets road technology after it becomes outdated in foreign countries. Why can’t we have the latest one here? We also need to copy the criteria for PM Sadak Yojana as it is, which we do not do. I will try to push these things, which I understand is very challenging.

Q: What is stopping you from bringing these changes?

Chavan: We are more focused on the quantity of work. We are increasing the length of roads, but not the quality. I think, if we start focusing on the quality aspect more, the change will come.

Q: Is it the official-politician-contractor nexus that is harming Maharashtra’s road construction quality?

Chavan: It would be wrong to say none of them is guilty. But we need to forget the past. We need to focus on building afresh. I am sure that all things cannot be changed, but I have to try. I have told my officials to not compete for cream posting, but instead work in areas where (road) development is lacking. Under me, postings will be based on merit. My message to the department is to bring change through transparent meritorious work, that’s it.

Moreover, I have no ambition to remain glued to this post. I have been given this responsibility now and I will do my work. Those who have vested interests fear from taking steps.

Q: Is your department working on black spots on highways where accidents often take place?

Chavan: Yes. Black spots are more accident-prone areas. They could be the road curve, wrong side driving, lack of signal system or a heavy traffic square. I have asked for the entire information from the department about black spots on PWD roads. It involves two-three departments. I feel, if the Centre comes out with a special scheme for this where 75 per cent expenses are borne by the Union government, we will take care of the rest. We are working on this.