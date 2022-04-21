Concrete base removed from around a thousand trees as part of BMC drive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed concrete bases from about 983 trees across the city in the last three days. Besides, 94 kg of nails and 1,325 billboards have also been removed from trees as part of the BMC Gardens Department’s one-week special drive to make the city trees concrete-, nails- and billboard-free. The drive had kicked off on Monday, April 18.

The civic body is implementing ‘Vriksha Sanjeevani Abhiyan’ for conservation and protection of green cover. The special drive is being carried out in collaboration with institutions, schools and colleges. The drive will end on April 23. Officials said that during the campaign, efforts are being made to remove the concrete around the trees besides the red soil, nails, posters, banners and cables.

“Concreting around the roots stops their growth and if the soil does not absorb water, the tree may die. Till date, concrete has been removed from a total of 983 trees and nails/billboards have been removed from 6,178 trees. A total of 94.194 kg nails have been removed and 1,325 billboards have also been removed. Awareness about the campaign is being spread among students and citizens,” said Jeetendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens, BMC.