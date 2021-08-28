Concessions for housing societies, individuals setting up electrical charging stations

With the state government stressing on the need to use electrical vehicles, the urban

development department has come out with a circular announcing concessions for housing societies and individuals setting up electrical charging stations.

A notification issued by the department’s deputy secretary, Kailas Badhan, on August 20 stated that while an individual setting up a charging station and allowing others to use it will get 2 per cent rebate in property tax to be paid to the civic body, a housing society with a charging station will get a five per cent discount.

The notification added that no housing society should use parking space as a charging station and common space must be used for it without causing any trouble to anyone.

Builder Niranjan Hiranandani, head of NAREDCO, said, “It’s a welcome incentive to encourage all societies to go for electrical charging.”

By 2025, Maharashtra government plans to ensure that 10 per cent of its newly registered vehicles in major cities and 25 per cent of intra-city public transport buses are fully electric.