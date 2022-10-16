Comprehensive mining policy by January 26, says Fadnavis

WHILE URGING industry to strike a perfect balance between requirement and natural resources, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a comprehensive mining policy will be approved by January 26 next year.

Fadnavis was addressing a Mincon Conclave at Nagpur where he outlined the necessity for regulations in the mining sector to ensure it does not lead to exploitation. Instead, mining should serve development and growth of the region, he said.

“The state government along with the Centre will work towards a comprehensive mining policy to be in force by January 26, 2023,” he announced.