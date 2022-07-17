‘There is a complete lack of support system for teachers’

A Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher from Maharashtra’s Solapur district, Ranjitsinh Disale, who is headed to the US on a Fulbright Scholarship after winning the Global Teacher Award, has found himself in the spotlight for a completely different reason. Last week, a report of an inquiry against him by the ZP administration found that he was absent from his job for 34 months despite drawing a salary for the period. Disale, who has already submitted his resignation earlier this month, speaks to Pallavi Smart about the allegations and his future plans. Excerpts from an interview:

On the one hand you are gaining global spotlight and on the other, your equation is soured with the ZP administration where you started your journey as a teacher. What do you think led to this?

I will be holding a press meet to reveal several other aspects of this entire episode, which have not been brought to the fore as yet. This should not happen with other teachers who are inspired to go beyond the traditional box for their students. I have been in the system for 13 years now and if there was anything wrong about me, it would have come out long ago and not just during the tenure of these particular officers. Whatever transpired reflects negatively on the way teachers are being treated in the education system of this country. It is important for the system to introspect and see what went wrong. I plan to present this entire experience in an elaborate manner in my book. My book was almost ready but developments in the past have led me to a different ending. I am writing an additional chapter now.

What are your comments on the inquiry committee report?

They have made their allegations on how I have wrongfully drawn a salary. But issuing salary is purely a process by the system. Whether it was, adhering to the rules is also the responsibility of the officer who is issuing salary. If there was some irregularity by that person, it is their mistake. I have already submitted a 2,000-page long explanation before the inquiry committee. It was never pointed out to me that I was absent at the time of deputation. Moreover, these are the primary findings of the inquiry that is still expected to undergo several stages, which also include legalities. Until the inquiry report is declared as final, commenting on it will be in hurry.

Your leave for the scholarship was approved. Then why did you resign? Did anything lead you to it?

I will not link it with the challenges that I have faced in the recent past. I have been working to bring about a change at the local school level. But after receiving the wide exposure through the global award, I realised that gaining additional skill sets would help me make a similar difference at a larger scale. I was looking for a window of opportunity. Now that I have plans to pursue higher education in the US, my stay will be extended. My students at the ZP school should not suffer any academic loss because of it. If I resign, the government will appoint a full-time teacher. I am not moving out of teaching but just the government system.

Having experience of a bigger platform of global teachers, how do you compare the educational system in India with that of other countries?

Compared to other countries, we have a greater number of teachers who are more emotionally invested in their students and are thus, willing to go out-of-the-box. But there is a complete lack of support system. The teaching sector is not driven by incentives, which could motivate a teacher to perform. Lack of recognition of extra efforts does lead to a complacent approach in some teachers. In other countries, after initial education, a teacher gets their license to work. It has to be renewed at regular intervals by showing how the candidate has developed professionally by way of more trainings and workshops among other things that may be suited for their requirements. In the government education system here, we have training which is ‘fit-for-all’ and focused more on the content, instead of the methodology of teaching. A teacher from Nandurbar may need a completely different set of skills than the one who is teaching in urban areas such as Mumbai and Pune.

Other Reads | Shiv Sena will rejoice if Uddhav and Shinde reunite: Sanjay Raut

Tell us about your Fulbright scholarship and future plans.

It is a distinguished award for international teachers. A total of 34 teachers from 17 countries have been selected for this fully funded scholarship. My topic of research is going to be ‘Peace in Education’ as part of which I plan to research on how to promote peace through education. After completing the scholarship, I plan to pursue higher education in Arizona State University in educational policies and research.