Complaints of overcharging: Adhere to govt guidelines, Navi Mumbai civic body tells pvt hospitals

Referring to the May 21 directives, which allows the state government to take over 80 per cent of beds at all private hospitals, the NMMC said it will now regulate as many beds (80 per cent) in all Covid-19 hospitals. (Representational)

Following complaints of overcharging patients, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday directed all private and charitable hospitals under its jurisdiction to comply with the state government’s May 21 order on reserving 80 per cent beds. In the directive, issued by NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar, all hospitals have also been told to start rapid antigen test with kits provided by the civic body if required.

Referring to the May 21 directives, which allows the state government to take over 80 per cent of beds at all private hospitals, the NMMC said it will now regulate as many beds (80 per cent) in all Covid-19 hospitals. Hospitals will also be required to updated real-time bed occupancy data to the civic body.

The guidelines also state that hospitals will not seek any deposit from any patient at the time of admission and display the detailed rates prominently on its premises.

“If any critical patient is referred to a hospital for admission, he/she shall not be deprived from getting admitted on the ground of financial capacity,” the order said.

The civic body has also directed that hospitals cannot deny admission to walk-in patients, especially those who have less than 95 per cent oxygen saturation. It has further issued guidelines on ways to stabilise such a patient if beds are not available.

An official from NMMC said a committee set up by the civic body had received multiple complaints on overcharging and denial of admission to critical patients at some hospitals under the NMMC’s jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, seven deaths and 278 new Covid-19 cases were reported from NMMC areas. Recovery rate in the NMMC areas have also improved from 77 per cent last week to 80 per cent on Tuesday, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.