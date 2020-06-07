Complaints of gas leak in Chembur, BMC says fire dept looking into it

Thirteen fire appliances have been activated as a precaution to monitor the situation. The civic body has urged people not to panic (Representational/Express photo) Thirteen fire appliances have been activated as a precaution to monitor the situation. The civic body has urged people not to panic (Representational/Express photo)

Mumbai’s civic body the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) late Saturday directed the fire department to look into complaints of suspected gas leak in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai. The situation is under control, the Mumbai Fire brigade said in a statement. No injuries have been reported.

Complaints of foul spell by residents were reported around 9.53 pm Saturday. Residents are advised to use wet towel, handkerchief or a mask to cover their nose. Anybody with severe complaint of inhalation of gas have been asked to inform the fire department.

Urging residents to stay indoors and shut the windows, cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said the fire brigade is locating the source of the suspected leak.

“With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. The BMC is actively monitoring this situation,” Thackeray, who is also an MLA from the Worli constituency, tweeted.

Thirteen fire appliances have been activated as a precaution to monitor the situation. The civic body has urged people not to panic. “Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on your face covering the nose.”

Last year, in September, the BMC had received similar complaints from residents about odour of some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. Following the incident, the civic body had set up a committee to check the source of odour but the report was inconclusive.

