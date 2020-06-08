Complaints of gas leak: BMC hands over probe to MPCB

Residents from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Govandi, Powai and Kanjurmarg had complaint about foul odour similar to a gas leak on Saturday night. (File) Residents from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Govandi, Powai and Kanjurmarg had complaint about foul odour similar to a gas leak on Saturday night. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday handed over the investigation into complaints of foul smell, possibly emanating from a gas leak, to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The move comes after the civic body could not ascertain the source of Saturday night’s foul odour.

Residents from Ghatkopar, Chembur, Govandi, Powai and Kanjurmarg had complaint about foul odour similar to a gas leak on Saturday night.

Following instructions from the Disaster Management Cell, the Mumbai Fire Brigade sent a team to check a company in Govandi East. Initially, a pharma company was believed to have been the source, but it was soon ruled out after an investigation by the fire brigade department in the firm’s premises and the nearby areas. Subsequently, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Powai and Kanjurmarg were also searched, but nothing could be found.

“It appears to be a mobile van or tanker and not any permanent source. It is tricky to track the source in such a scenario. None of the five monitoring stations installed in Chembur and Mahul village showed any peak in the level of hazardous gas. We have also stationed teams in Chembur as maximum complaints came from there,” said Pundalik Mirashe, assistant secretary, MPCB.

HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), MGL (Mahanagar Gas Ltd), RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers) situated in Chembur and Mahul were also alerted to check their premises. However, no leakage was found. “We dispatched 17 fire engines to find out the source of the gas leak, but nothing has been found. The investigation is closed at our end. We have handed it now to MPCB,” said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai fire brigade.

In September last year, a similar incident had taken place wherein people in many parts of western and eastern suburbs had complaint about a suspected gas leak. However, even then, the source of the smell was not established

