Complaint filed after Nawab Malik’s son receives mail seeking Rs 3 crore in bitcoins to get father out on bail

The Mumbai Police late on Wednesday had registered a case of cheating after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s son Amir approached V B Nagar police station alleging that an unidentified person had sent him an email demanding Rs 3 crore in the form of bitcoins to get the minister out on bail.

According to the police, a case was registered under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the IT Act.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Malik is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a case of money laundering linking his property deals to the close associates of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Amir, in his complaint, said the person identified himself as Imtiyaaz in the mail and said he could secure a bail for Malik. “For which, the sender went on to demand Rs 3 crores from the complainant but in the form of bitcoins,” said an officer.

As soon as he received the email, he consulted the matter with his friend and relatives and approached V B Nagar police station. The police are trying to locate the culprit through the IP address of the sender.