Complaint by city trader leads Mumbai police to extortion gang in Kolkata, 5 arrested

A complaint by a city businessman has led the Mumbai Police to a Kolkata-based gang, which was allegedly in the business of extorting money out of people across the country by enticing them into intimate video calls and threatening to make the footage public.

Earlier this month, the RAK Marg police arrested five persons, including a woman, from the West Bengal capital for making such calls to people in different parts of India.

Police said they came to know about the gang on September 29 when a 44-year-old businessman contacted them and alleged that his phone had been hacked. He told police that the suspected hackers had got him to pay Rs 30 lakh to them by threatening to leak his private photos on social media.

The complainant, in his statement to police, said that he had first received a call in July 2021 in which he was informed that his phone had been hacked. “The complainant was told that they would post his and his wife’s photos on social media. The accused also threatened to kill his daughter. This way, they managed to extort Rs 30 lakh from the complainant. But when the extortion calls did not stop, a case was registered,” said a police officer.

After a probe was launched in the case, police officials headed by assistant police inspector Annasaheb Gadekar started scrutinising the call data record of the phone number that was used to contact the complainant. After working on around 28 mobile numbers, five bank accounts and several UPI IDs, the investigators traced the accused to Kolkata.

On December 9, a team was sent to Kolkata and a raid was conducted at an apartment where the five accused – identified as Chandramani Manjeet Singh (27), Sonu Ramchandra Hela (26), Suraj Dhanesh Singh (27), Shubham Lalit Narayan Rai (22) and Moni Ramji Jaiswal (23) – were located.

“The five accused used to collect data of people through social media by using bogus SIM cards. They would then obtain personal information from their targets following which the accused, including the woman, would chat with them,” said an investigator. “Their modus operandi was that they would persuade the victims to get involved in indecent acts on video calls, which were recorded without the latter’s knowledge,” the official added.

The accused would then start extorting money from the victims by threatening to make the video viral on social media.

“The complainant in our case had slightly misled us. Following the arrest of five persons, we came to know that even he had indulged in indecent acts using which they had extorted the money from him,” said an officer.

Police have seized 20 mobile phones, 89 SIM cards, seven ATM cards and three laptops from the apartment in Kolkata. “We have learnt that they have extorted money from people across the country and we are trying to contact the other people that have been targeted by the group,” said an investigator.