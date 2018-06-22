Complaint against Rahul Gandhi in Palghar

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

A complaint was filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Dahanu police station in Palghar on Thursday. The complaint by the editor of a local paper claimed that Rahul put up social media posts trying to create caste divisions and identifying teenagers who were ‘punished’ in Jalgaon for swimming in a pond.

The complainant, Sanjeev Joshi, wrote in his letter, “Rahul Gandhi published statements to hurt the sentiments and create a cast divide. He has tried to create a caste-based issue for his political gains.”

Speaking about the video on his Twitter accounts, Joshi said, “The account which published the video has followers from across the world. Thousands have seen the video, in which no attempt has been made to hide the identity of the children.”

Demanding that strict action be taken against Rahul, Joshi said, “He has not only caused societal discord but has also violated the Juvenile Justice Act by posting the video. Despite this, he has not yet removed the video from his account.”

Palghar SP Manjunath Singhe said, “We are inquiring into the matter.”

The complaint is based on the Twitter post by Rahul on June 15 after two adolescents were allegedly beaten, stripped and paraded naked in Jalgaon for allegedly swimming in an ‘upper cast pond’, sources said.

