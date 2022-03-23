Complainant wants to drop name of Ashok Gehlot’s son from cheating FIR

THE 33-YEAR-OLD businessman, who is the complainant in the case of cheating, breach of trust and intimidation that was registered at Nashik in Maharashtra against 14 persons, has told the local police that he wants to retract the complaint against one of the accused — Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to senior officers, the complainant Sushil Patil’s supplementary statement was recorded on Monday by the police in Gangapur, where the case has been registered, in which he said Vaibhav Gehlot was named in his complaint due to a “misunderstanding caused by…Sachin Valera”.

Valera has been identified as a Gujarat-based Congress worker and alleged mastermind in the case.

On Tuesday, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey transferred the investigation to the Economic Offence Wing in the case, which had prompted the BJP in Rajasthan to target Ashok Gehlot and the ruling Congress, which is also an ally in Maharashtra’s MVA government.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandey said: “In his statement to police that was recorded on Monday, he has said that he does not have any complaint against Vaibhav Gehlot. The complainant has said that the main accused in the case would often take his name due to which he named him in his complaint.”

On March 17, following the directions of a Nashik court, the police had registered a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (forged records), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) against the 14 persons, including Vaibhav Gehlot.

According to the police, the accused colluded and lured Patil, who is also a civil engineer, into investing in their company with the promise of high returns, offered him the role of a non-active partner — and duped him of Rs 6.8 crore.

“Initially, the case was registered on the basis of the complainant’s application and the court’s order. The complainant’s statement was also recorded then. However, on Monday afternoon, he came to the police station on his own and said he wants to divulge some facts of the case. He said he had named Gehlot in his complaint by mistake and wants to remove his name from the FIR following which his supplementary statement was recorded,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.

In the supplementary statement, Patil told the police that he has never met Vaibhav Gehlot and that he did not give or send any money directly to him.

“Patil said he was deceived by Valera, who allegedly claimed that he was closely affiliated with the Rajasthan Chief Minister and his son. Valera had also claimed that Vaibhav is part of his company, named Abhik Advertisement Pvt Ltd, and helps in bagging contracts from the Rajasthan government,” said the officer.

The complainant told the police that after verification, he was now “reasonably confident” that Vaibhav is not part of the group that duped him.

While Vaibhav’s name has not been removed from the FIR yet, police sources said it would be done after Patil records his statement with the local magistrate. “We shall now present him in court and his statement shall be recorded again after which the process to remove Vaibhav Gehlot’s name from the FIR will start,” said the officer.

When The Indian Express tried to reach Patil for comment, the call was answered by a man who described himself as a “family friend”. “Patil is currently admitted in the ICU ward of a hospital and won’t be able to talk,” he said.

Apart from Gehlot and Valera, the others booked in the case have been identified as Kishan Kantelia, Sardar Singh Chauhan, Pravin Singh Chauhan, Suhas Surendrabhai Makwal, Niravbhai Maheshbhai Virmabhat, Biswaranjan Mohanty, Rajbir Singh Shekhawat, Pragyeshkumar Vinodchandra Prakash, Sanjay Kumar Desai, Sawan Kumar Parner, Rishita Shah and Viraj Panchal.