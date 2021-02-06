Company lodges police case after fraudsters promise jobs, dupe many

Three persons died on spot and seven others were taken to Vyara Civil Hospital and Bardoli Hospital for emergency medical relief.

A vice president of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited has lodged a complaint at Colaba police station against unknown fraudsters for cheating several jobseekers by promising them jobs at the company. The police said the fraudsters used forged logo, stamps of the company’s name, recruitment process form, job agreement and also used the name of the head of their human resources and the complainant to cheat the candidates.

According to the police, the case was registered on Wednesday by Sanjiv Deshpande, vice president at the company.

Senior police inspector Kusum Waghmare of Colaba police station confirmed the FIR has been registered against unknown fraudsters. The case has been registered under relevant sections of cheating, cheating by impersonation and forgery of Indian Penal Code, IT Act and Copyright Act 1957.

The police said the incident came to light on September 14, 2020, when the complainant received an email from a person identified as Rohit Naik. He said he had been selected for a job by the group. Naik said he was interviewed over the phone. “After cross-checking, the vice president responded to him that he was not selected by their company,” said an officer.

Five days later, the complainant received another mail from another person, Umang Shrivastav, who also said he had received a job offer from the group. As they received a third complaint, company officials then displayed a message on their official website as well as in the newsletter to beware of fraud. “A few days later, they started getting calls stating similar complaints that they were interviewed over the phone and lured into paying a certain amount for a job in the company,” said an investigator.

Waghmare added, “We have learnt that Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 were taken by the accused under the pretext of providing the victims jobs in the company.”

The police said the company has provided them with the phone number from which the victims were interviewed and the bank account details in which the jobseekers transferred the money.