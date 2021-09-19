Company gets aerodrome license for airport in Sindhudurg

IRB Sindhudurg Airport Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, has received aerodrome license from the Director General of Civil Aviation. The first greenfield airport at Chipi in Sindhudurg will be inaugurated on October 9.

The aerodrome license will enable the company to open the new aviation facility for airlines and general public, an IRB press release said.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said, “We are very happy to achieve yet another milestone and see the airport receive license to operate after successful completion. With a concession period of over 90 years and compelling regional proposition, it offers meaningful avenues of growth.”

Sindhudurg airport, with a cost outlay of approximately Rs 800 crore and a concession period of above 90 years, is the first of its kind in south Konkan aimed at establishing and enhancing air connectivity of the region with western Maharashtra, southern states and Mumbai and subsequently to all regions.