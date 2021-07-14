Companies bag several contracts: Both BMC staffers’ phone numbers on registration documents of firms owned by wives, shows RTI reply

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhosale and Narale had denied their connection to the companies and maintained that those are run independently by their wives.

The official communication numbers of two companies, which had bagged several contracts from the BMC, belong to civic body employees whose wives own the firms, official documents accessed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by an activist shows.

As per BMC rules, its employees should not have any association with entities that work as contractors for the civic body.

Documents accessed by activist Santosh Daundkar shows that while the contact number mentioned for R R Enterprises is used by BMC peon Ratnesh Bhosale, in case of Shree Enterprises, the number belongs to Arjun Narale, a civic body labourer who works in D ward.

R R Enterprises, which has bagged contracts worth Rs 65.36 lakh from the BMC, is owned by Riya Ratnesh Bhosale, wife of Ratnesh Bhosale who is currently posted in H East ward (Santacruz East). Shree Enterprises, which got contracts worth Rs 1.11 crore, is run by Aparna A Narale, wife of Arjun Narale, a labourer in the solid waste management department at D ward. This included contracts of several Covid-related works.

Daundkar alleged that these firms are run indirectly by the civic employees and they are using the names of their wives to shield themselves. “The vendor registration shows that registered contact numbers are of both employees. If the civic staffers are saying that these firms are run independently by their wives, then why are their cellphone numbers being used on the official registration documents of the companies,” he asked.

“The BMC should conduct a high-level probe, headed by an IAS officer, to find out involvement of other senior officials,” Daundkar said.

The civic body has ordered an inquiry against the two companies and the BMC staffers. As per Section 86 (1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, civic staffers directly or indirectly involved in any contract on behalf of a corporation shall be disqualified.

Last Friday, corporators in the BMC Standing Committee meeting had demanded suspension of these employees and a high-level probe. Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav had directed the BMC administration to submit a report on this issue.