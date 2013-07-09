Companeroes romp to victory

Companeroes Sports Club scored a comfortable 3-1 win over Athletico Bandra SC in a Premier Division match of the 10th Bandra West Football League conducted by the Bandra West Football Association (BWFA) and played at the Dr. Norman Lewis Supari Talao Municipal Grounds,Bandra West.

Aidan Gresseux scored for Companeroes early in the game. After receiving a pass from the right he worked his way past a host of defenders and then bulged the net with a crisp drive. Just before lemon break,Athletico got the equaliser when an unmarked Ben Fernandes placed the ball past an onrushing goalkeeper Wren DAbreo to level the scores at 1-1. The second half was dominated by Companeroes who struck two goals through Jayesh Kamble and Agnel Pereira to finish the match for Copanaeroes with a 3-1 win.

Results – Premier Division: Companeroes S.C. 3 (Aidan Gresseux,Jayesh Kamble,Agnel Pereira) beat Athletico Bandra 1(Ben Fernandes); All Stars F.C. 2 (Azeem Khan,Rommel Pereira) beat Friends F.C. 0 ; Bandra Packers 2 (Ranzie Kallicharan,Clarey Remedious) beat Somlands F.C. 0 ; A.K. Chimbai S.C 3 (Christopher Kandagle 2,Kenrick Pereira) beat Classico F.C. 0; Millwall F.C. 2 (Bradley Tellis,Pritam Mahadik) beat Carmelites S.C. 0. Division-I : Sea View S.C. 2 (Rahul DMello,Bruce Hayward) beat Das Academy 1 (Royston Lobo) ; Skylarks F.C. 3 (Prakash Bist 2,Nilesh Mohite) beat Vallankin Boys 0; Rebels S.C. 1 (Enrico Fernandes) drew with M.W. Strikers 1 (Nathan Fernandes). Veterans: Bandra Tigers 3 (Gavin Vandrine 2,Ashwin DSouza) beat Bandra Eagles 0.

Firoz,Vaishanavi top seeded

The defending city district champions,Firoz Mulani and Vaishanavi Iyer,have been given top billing in the men’s and women’s singles events of the Mumbai City District Badminton Championships,which get underway at Cricket Club of India badminton courts from Tuesday.

The seedings are

Mens singles: 1.Firoz Mulan;2. Atman Ajmera; 3. Pawan Singh; 4. Rohit Athaley. Womens singles: 1. Vaishanavi Iyer; 2. Sayali Pasrabl,3. Farah Mollobhai; 4. Rima Jain. Mens doubles: Mangrish Palekar/Nigel DSa; 2. Ayaz Billawala/Shailesh Daga; 3. Sachin Bharati/Vilas Kuvale; 4. Firoz Mulani/Pawan Singh. Womens doubles: 1. Farah Mollobhai/Rima Jain; 2. Sangeeta Jadfhav/Sayali Parab. Boys U-19 singles: 1. Viplav Kuvale; 2. Yash Salgaonkar; 3.Durvesh Chattopadhyay; 4. RiteshDesai. Girls U-19 singles: 1. Vaishnavi Iyer; 2. Kareena Madan. Boys U-17 singles: 1. Ameya Mangaonkar; 2. Pratik Tiwari; 3. Jehaan Daboo; 4. Mishil Shah. Girls U-17 singles: 1. Kareena Madan; 2. Riya Arolkar. Boys U-15 Singles: 1. Amey Mangaonkar; 2. PratikTiwari,3. Nihar Thacker; 4. Jaidev Menon Girls U-15 singles: 1. Riya Arolkar; 2. Rajvi Sampat. Girls U-13 singles: 1. Naysha Mehta; 2. Pari Prabhu.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App