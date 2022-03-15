Commuters have to wait for 2 months for linen services to restart on CR

EVEN AS the Indian Railways have issued an order of resuming the linen service facilities in the trains, commuters travelling on the Central Railways (CR) will have to wait for two months for the facility as the automatic laundry machines, which were shut for over two years needs repairs and maintenance.

Officials said that there are two linen washing facilities in Mumbai, one at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and the other at Wadi Bunder, which were shut since the pandemic started in March 2020. Thousands of linens like bed sheets, blankets and curtains are stored there and are washed.

The Railway Board last week issued an order to resume providing linen, blankets as well as curtains inside trains, the facilities were opened almost two years and preparations were started to resume the service, but officials said that the machines need repairs, and it will take over two months to restart the services. “The linens, which has not been used for two years need to be disinfected and washed before providing it in the trains,” said an official.