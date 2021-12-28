Soon, commuters can enjoy movies, music in Mumbai local trains for free

Soon commuters travelling in Mumbai local trains will be able to download and watch movies, music videos and other audio-visual content for free. The Content on Demand (CoD) services will be provided to the commuters as part of its non-fare revenue generation programme.

Under the COD, various preloaded multilingual content (movies, music videos, general entertainment, lifestyle, etc) will be provided to commuters in moving trains through media servers installed in trains.

On an experimental basis, COD media servers have been installed in 10 local trains of the Central Railway and are being tested for error-free services.

Officials said once the testing is done successfully, the services will be made available in all local trains in Mumbai and though it will be free for passengers, revenue can be generated by the railways through advertising or from the services provider.

“With CoD, passengers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted free and high-quality buffer-free streaming across personal devices during their journey and the content will be periodically refreshed,” said a Central Railway official.

With an aim to generate more non-fare revenue in January 2020, the Railway Board had entrusted RailTel, a mini-ratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, with providing the content on demand service to passengers in trains.

The railway had announced the complete rollout of the project by 2022.