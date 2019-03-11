Community development planned along four Mumbai Metro corridors

Of the 12 Metro corridors that are under construction in and around Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned transit-oriented development (TOD) along four of these corridors. The authority also plans to appoint consultants for setting up a growth centre along the four corridors, including Metro 2A connecting D N Nagar to Dahisar, Metro 7 connecting Andheri (East) and Dahisar (East), Metro 4 connecting Vadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali and Metro 6 Jogeshwari-Vikroli-Kanjurmarg corridor.

Advertising

A senior MMRDA officer said, “To study the development along the four corridors, MMRDA is going to appoint consultants who can prepare a plan for how TOD can be implemented. Currently, MMRDA has planned for four metro corridors.”

Sources from the MMRDA said a common growth centre for all the four corridors will be set up with the basic amenities required for turning the location into a business hub.

A senior officer from MMRDA said two metro corridors, Metro 2A and Metro 7, are expected to be completed by November. Once the corridors are completed, their surroundings will be developed, the MMRDA said.

MMRDA sources said that while the authority was planning to create TOD upto 500 metres around the corridors, the idea is being reconsidered. Initially, the authority had considered both commercial and residential development in the 500-metre radius of the corridors.

A consultant will study the area and surroundings of the four metro corridors and give separate reports regarding each to the MMRDA, which will decide how much commercial and residential creation would be possible with the enhanced infrastructure.

According to the tender floated by MMRDA, there will be four different consultants for each Metro line. The last date for application is April 23.

Advertising

MMRDA sources said that since metro fares will be subsidised to make it affordable to all, the MMRDA is planning to develop corridors so that the recovery of the project expenditure is accelerated.