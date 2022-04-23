scorecardresearch
The communal clash had began after Matne, along with six to seven BJP workers, had gone to Dhula gate and hoisted a saffron flag on Sunday.

Written by Jayprakash S Naidu | Mumbai |
April 23, 2022 2:39:58 am
Communal clash: Night curfew in Achalpur and Paratwada; all accused sent to judicial custody

As a preventive measure, curfew was also imposed in Paratwada from Sunday evening till Thursday morning. Following this, a night curfew was imposed in the area.

Four days after members of two communities clashed over the hoisting of a saffron flag, curfew was lifted in Achalpur city in Amravati on Friday.

However, night curfew – from 9 pm to 6 am – was imposed in Achalpur as well as its twin city Paratwada.

As a preventive measure, curfew was also imposed in Paratwada from Sunday evening till Thursday morning. Following this, a night curfew was imposed in the area.

Meanwhile, the court on Friday sent all the 27 people – including BJP city president Abhay Matne — arrested in connection to the communal clash to judicial custody in Amravati Central Jail, where they will remain till they are granted bail.

More from Mumbai

The communal clash had began after Matne, along with six to seven BJP workers, had gone to Dhula gate and hoisted a saffron flag on Sunday.

