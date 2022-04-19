Communal clash in Amravati rural, 24 held

A curfew has been imposed in twin cities Achalpur and Paratwada in Amravati rural following reports of a clash between two communities which led to stone-pelting and left two policemen injured on Sunday evening.

By Monday night, the Achalpur police had arrested 24 people in the case.

One of the groups had hoisted a saffron flag in an area where many people from a minority community resides, which sparked the clashes, police said.

At around 6 pm Sunday, a person hoisted a saffron flag at the Dulha Gate area, which led to stone-pelting between two communities.

“There were around 70 to 80 people from each of the communities. We rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. We have registered three FIRs — One against the group of men, which hoisted the flag and other two against the two communities. So far, 24 people have been arrested,” said Madhavrao Garud, senior police inspector of Achalpur police station.

By 7.30 pm, the police brought the situation under control. Officials said there was no loss to life or property. However, curfew was imposed as a preventive measure.

“Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 100 police personnel from nearby Akola district, and another 300 police personnel from Amravati police are on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” said CK Meena, deputy inspector general of police, Amravati Range. The situated will be reviewed at 11am on Tuesday, added Meena.

“There is no problem in Amravati city, but as a preventive measure, we have increased security on the roads,” said a source from the city police.