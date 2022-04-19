Communal clash: Achalpur curfew relaxed for two hours, imposed again, situation peaceful

The curfew, imposed following a communal clash between two communities, in the twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Amravati rural of Maharashtra was lifted for two hours from 12 pm to 2 pm on Tuesday. It was then reimposed and will continue till the sub-divisional magistrate decides on further action.

“We will take a review on Tuesday evening and decide if the curfew can be lifted,” CK Meena, deputy inspector general of police, Amravati Range.

Madhavrao Garud, senior police inspector of Achalpur police station said, “The curfew was lifted for two hours to allow people for essential services. A final decision will be taken by sub divisional magistrate this evening.”

The curfew was imposed on Sunday evening following a communal clash between two communities. The two communities pelted stones on each other and on local police injuring two policemen. One of the groups had hoisted a saffron flag in an area, where many people from the minority community reside, which sparked the clashes.

At around 6 pm Sunday, a person hoisted a saffron flag at the Dulha Gate area, where many residents from a minority community reside. This led to stone pelting by both communities. “There were around 70 to 80 people from each of the communities. We rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. We have registered three FIRs. One against the group of men who hoisted the flag and other two against the two communities. So far 24 have been arrested,” said Garud.

By 7.30 pm, the police brought the situation under control. Officials said there was no loss of life or property. However, as a preventive measure, curfew was imposed. “Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 100 police personnel from nearby Akola district, and another 300 police personnel from Amravati police are on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” said an official.