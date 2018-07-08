Common Cause: Film enthusiasts come together to make short films using smartphones

Saving on cash, the team uses free audio sites and editing software. (Express Photo) Saving on cash, the team uses free audio sites and editing software. (Express Photo)

Written by Pia Krishnankutty

Film enthusiasts with basic camera skills and a minimal budget are now making films using just their phones. A group of five to ten corporate professionals meet regularly over weekends to discuss film ideas and execute them using their phones.

At 35, Sanjay Rahatade quit his marketing job a year ago in pursuit of screenwriting. He had planned his career shift for a while. Now, as he plans a film, his parents worry about its success. “I made sure I was financially secure before taking on scriptwriting full-time. My parents are still worried with my decision but I’ve gained a lot of confidence in my skill over time,” he says. With financial restraints, a major difficulty with mobile shooting is that shots taken without a tripod can be shaky and unstable.

The team solves this by using stabilising devices designed specifically for phones such as Freefly Movi and DJI Osmo Mobile Gimbals which sell for about Rs 15,000, according to group initiator, Prabhuram Selvan. Selvan, 35, a former YouTube filmmaker, says, “With mobile shooting, we obviously can’t make motion pictures fit for theatres. We make movies that you can watch on a laptop, tablet computer or smartphone”.

Saving on cash, the team uses free audio sites like PremiumBeat and AudioJungle for sound and softwares like Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 15 for editing. Using basic softwares, the group has produced two advertisements and are in the process of producing two short films – one of it is based on the life of an Uber driver in Mumbai.

Everyone in the group pitches in by bringing their own properties, collectively investing in LED lights and making their own sets. They occasionally travel outdoors to places like Kanheri Caves or Aksa Beach for shoots. Selvan recalls in one film, the woman character was meant to poison her male counterpart.

The male actor was quick to bring a vial necklace as a prop for the scene in which the ‘poison’ could be kept. “Eclectic contributions like this help bring the team closer,” adds Selvan. “A typical film school will cost Rs 15-25 lakhs for a three-year course. None of us has that kind of academic or professional background. We learn film-making on the go whether it’s working the camera, hiring actors or making our own sets,” he says. “I certainly think mobile cinema has become a trend in music videos, short films and documentaries,” says Sachin Kumar Khanijoo, who joined the group two months ago.

The 37-year-old wedding and fashion photographer from Powai is working on a romantic-drama web-series for which shooting will start from next month. In the group, Khanijoo holds the longest career in film and photography.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App