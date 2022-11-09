Committing crime with help of juveniles very serious act, says court, denies bail plea

OBSERVING THAT committing a crime with help of juveniles is a serious offence, a sessions court recently rejected the bail application of a man booked on the charge of attempt to murder. Police had booked the man, along with three others, for allegedly assaulting two on November 11, 2020, after an argument.

Two of the four booked in the case are minors. “Overall, facts reflect that, accused/applicant had affected the offense with the help of juveniles. Committing any offense with the help of juveniles, is a very serious act,” said the court.

It also agreed with the contention of the police that the accused had a criminal background and had entered the area of the incident despite a prohibitory order.

“All these factors make the apprehension of prosecution reasonable that the accused, if released, may pressurise witnesses, may commit similar offences, may disturb the law and order situation of the locality…” said the court.

The two minors will be tried before the Juvenile Justice Board as children in conflict with law under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.