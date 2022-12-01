Committee to probe why & how state failed to get major industrial projects

The Maharashtra government will form a three-member committee, headed by a retired judge, to probe how big-ticket industrial projects, for which the state was a contender, were bagged by other states in the last three years. A white paper will be issued on the matter, Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Samant said the white paper will be released in 60 days on how many projects went out of the state and why. This comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the Maharashtra government had written to Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal in September, inviting him to sign a MoU for setting up Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant in the state, days before the firm disclosed Gujarat is its pick for the project.

“The letter proves that a stage when the MoU could have been signed had come and all talks were finalised… the next step was to sign the MoU. This government keeps lying that the project went out of the state owing to the failure of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government,” Aaditya had said. Alleging that all such projects went to other states when the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray was in power, Samant said false narratives are being peddled by Aaditya.

“A noise is being made that these projects preferred destinations other than Maharashtra only in the last three-four months, since Eknath Shinde took over as the chief minister. Wrong things are being told in press conferences and a false narrative is being spread. None of the projects went out of the state during the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime,” Samant said. “Maharashtra is, in fact, a preferred destination for the industries and we are welcoming investors and industries with red carpet. So, no one should defame the state by making false statements and claims. All projects went to other states during the earlier (MVA) government. But they (Aaditya) are holding press conferences everyday and misleading the people.”

Maintaining that a three-member committee headed by a retired judge and two retired senior bureaucrats will conduct the inquiry, Samant said, “This will be done to understand in whose tenure the projects went out of the state, who is responsible and what are the reasons behind this…. In 60 days, they (committee) will probe how the projects go out of Maharashtra, when were the meetings (regarding projects) held, when were the MoUs signed… They will see the minutes of the meetings. All doubts (about employment generating projects choosing other states) in the minds of youth will be cleared.”

Samant also said in the coming days, investment worth at least Rs 50,000 crore would come to Maharashtra.